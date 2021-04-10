Overview

Dr. Robert Ashley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ashley works at UCLA Health 15th Street Plaza Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

