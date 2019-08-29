Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ashley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ashley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1100 Glendon Ave Ph 4, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 826-1333
-
2
Robert Ashley MD11620 Wilshire Blvd Ste 715, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 826-1333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashley?
Exceptional credentials and a brilliant psychiatrist. Dr. Ashley has a compassionate approach and is extremely knowledgeable regarding medication management and therapeutic treatment.
About Dr. Robert Ashley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255385886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.