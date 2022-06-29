See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Jps Health Network

Dr. Asgharian works at Avante Women s Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Urogynecology & Laser Surgery Center - Viscount
    9398 Viscount Blvd Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 995-7965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Grafts Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Transplants Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr.Asgharian is a fantastic doctor.I was very satisfied with his answers. Love this Doctor hes the best ! :) Also his staff are very friendly and helpfull.
    Lorena Bernal — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD
    About Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497834345
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jps Health Network
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asgharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asgharian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asgharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asgharian works at Avante Women s Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Asgharian’s profile.

    Dr. Asgharian has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asgharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Asgharian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asgharian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asgharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asgharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

