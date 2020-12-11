See All Ophthalmologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Robert Arnold, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Arnold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Arnold works at Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus
    3500 Latouche St Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5165

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Super great with kids! Does a real good Donald Duck voice and has a good way of relating to the patient and paren both.
    — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Arnold, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1942293428
    • Indian University
    • Yale School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Robert Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnold works at Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Arnold’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

