Overview

Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenwood, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Armbruster works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Glenwood, IA with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.