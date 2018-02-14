Dr. Armbruster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenwood, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Glenwood320 Ebaugh St, Glenwood, IA 51534 Directions (712) 527-5204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 1 Edmundson Place1 Edmundson Pl, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armbruster treated me in 2011 when I had a miner heart attach. He is now helping me with a number of medications including blood thinners and high blood pressure. I am happy with the treatment I have received. He is very easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
