Dr. Robert April, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert April, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. April works at
Locations
Park Ave. Medical Professionals120 E 86th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 427-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr April is the best DOCTOR he treated my mom 27 years ago and today my son and he always treat the peoples whit respect and professionalism Thanks you. Always a pleasure meeting with you. Diaz Piotto family. Best Neurology in NY.
About Dr. Robert April, MD
- Neurology
- 62 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760598833
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. April has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. April has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. April works at
Dr. April speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. April. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. April.
