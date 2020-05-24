Overview

Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.