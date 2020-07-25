Dr. Robert Angels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Angels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Angels, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Angels works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Neuroscience Center360 Essex St Ste 304, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider with exceptionally responsive staff.
About Dr. Robert Angels, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841249562
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Mount Sinai Hospital|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angels works at
Dr. Angels has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Angels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angels.
