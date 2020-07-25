Overview

Dr. Robert Angels, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Angels works at Hackensack Neuroscience Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tension Headache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.