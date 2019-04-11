See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Anding, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Anding, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Anding, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Anding works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates - Memorial Village in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    OBGYN Medical Center Associates - Memorial Village
    9055 Katy Fwy Ste 309, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4056
    Monday
    8:45am - 11:45am
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OBGYN Medical Center Associates
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4057
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anding?

    Apr 11, 2019
    I saw Dr. Anding for some issues I was having of possible endometriosis. He was gentle on examination and before examination, sat down with me in his office and thoroughly listened to me and asked me numerous questions. I cannot see how this doctor has reviews of being rude. His demeanor was nothing but kind and professional.
    Richmond, TX — Apr 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Anding, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Anding, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anding to family and friends

    Dr. Anding's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anding

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Anding, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Anding, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174526370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • the Woman's Hospital - Texas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Anding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anding works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates - Memorial Village in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Anding’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Anding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Anding, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.