Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Robert J Anderson MD600 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 776-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After having a small stroke, I was referred to Dr Anderson for treatment. I can only say that it was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. He diagnosed my problem and had me in the hospital a few days later, for an endarterectomy. He performed the procedure and I was able to go home the following day. Knowing that this could have ended badly, his reassurance changed the fear to one of understanding and hope. I feel he saved my life. I am very grateful. He and his great staff are amazing. His followup visit were pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1881685022
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.