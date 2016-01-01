Dr. Robert Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Anderson, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Anderson, DO is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Robert A. Anderson, DO4400 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 736-3925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Robert Anderson, DO
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730346164
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Elizabethtown College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.