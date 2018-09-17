Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.

Locations
1
Urosurg LLC1815 Old Ocilla Rd, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3535
2
Tift Regional Health System Inc901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437119583
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.