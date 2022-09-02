Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Anderson Plastic Surgery800 12th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I am 84 years old. I don’t indulge myself with cosmetic surgery in order to look younger. If I only wanted to look younger, I would dye my white hair (!) and It would certainly be a lot cheaper. I have cosmetic surgery simply because I want to look the best that I can look. Period. I had been thinking for awhile that the jowls had to go….you know that drooping around the mouth and jaw line. Surgery was eight days ago. The droopiness is gone and while he was at it, Dr Anderson took a couple of other nips and tucks that made the results even better! My recent visit with Dr Anderson was two days ago. He mentioned that the slight tightness I was feeling would relax over the next six weeks. Oh my, I sure hope it doesn’t relax too much! As Bette Midler says, “I look good!” My opinion of Dr Anderson’s abilities….”He is my hero.” What more needs to be said?
About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1326064270
Education & Certifications
- American Society For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Florida, Gainesville
- Plastic Surgery, Parkland Medical Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.