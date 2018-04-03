Dr. Robert Ancira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ancira, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ancira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Robert Ancira M.d. A Medical Corp.1325 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8503
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ancira is a patient and effective doctor whom I've been a patient of for several years. I honestly do not have a single negative thing to say about him and highly recommend him to anyone seeking psyciatric care for themselves or a loved one.
About Dr. Robert Ancira, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Ancira has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ancira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancira.
