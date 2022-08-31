Dr. Robert Amory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Amory, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Amory, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Locations
1
Medina Cleveland Clinic970 E Washington St Ste 4B, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
2
Cleveland Clinic Brunswick3574 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 721-5700
3
Wvu Heart and Vascular Institute - Wheeling Triadelphia502 Cabela Dr, Triadelphia, WV 26059 Directions (304) 285-1996
4
Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
5
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amory is the best doctor that I've ever seen in all my 72 years. He takes his time, does not push but thoroughly explains what he feels is best and why. He is open to exploring different avenues for treatment. He is a doctor that you can form a true partnership with in your health journey. One in a million!
About Dr. Robert Amory, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013910116
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
