Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammarell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Ammarell works at
Locations
-
1
Gorham, Matt III III,DDS124 30th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 208-2102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ammarell?
Polite, knowledgeable,kind and professional
About Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1336369784
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammarell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammarell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammarell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammarell works at
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammarell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammarell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammarell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammarell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.