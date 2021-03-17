Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amajoyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Amajoyi works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City Trauma & Critical Care Specialists4320 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-7900
-
2
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-East120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amajoyi?
Extraordinary experience. Courteous. Effective. Informative. Dr. Amajoyi and his staff could have been more professional.
About Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Igbo and Spanish
- 1417247800
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health Center
- Nassau U MC
- Nassau University Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amajoyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amajoyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amajoyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amajoyi works at
Dr. Amajoyi has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amajoyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amajoyi speaks Igbo and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amajoyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amajoyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amajoyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amajoyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.