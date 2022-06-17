Overview

Dr. Robert Altman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Altman works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.