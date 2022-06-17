See All Cardiologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Robert Altman, MD

Cardiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Altman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Altman works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Health
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9945
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 2, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Supraventricular Tachycardia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 17, 2022
    In my ablation procedure, Dr. Altman was outstanding. He is friendly and inspires total confidence. My procedure proceeded like clockwork and went exactly as Dr. Altman described. After a couple of days I felt that I was back to normal. I cannot thank Dr. Altman and his team enough.
    Isaac Secemski — Jun 17, 2022
    • Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

