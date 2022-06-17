Dr. Robert Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Altman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 404-9945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 2, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my ablation procedure, Dr. Altman was outstanding. He is friendly and inspires total confidence. My procedure proceeded like clockwork and went exactly as Dr. Altman described. After a couple of days I felt that I was back to normal. I cannot thank Dr. Altman and his team enough.
About Dr. Robert Altman, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588788814
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
