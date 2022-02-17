Overview

Dr. Robert Alter, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Alter works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ and North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.