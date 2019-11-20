Dr. Robert Altenau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altenau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Altenau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Altenau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
Trihealth Digestive Institute - Good Samaritan Glenway6350 Glenway Ave Ste 205, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 481-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Altenau is incredible. He is so easy to work with and does a phenomenal job of actually listening to his patients without jumping to conclusions. He obviously wants to make sure each patient gets the best care possible.
About Dr. Robert Altenau, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altenau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altenau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altenau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Altenau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altenau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altenau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altenau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.