Dr. Allison Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Allison Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Allison Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Allison Jr works at
Locations
Medprovider Clinic3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 828-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Allison Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750339719
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.