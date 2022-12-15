Dr. Robert Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery197 Piedmont Blvd Ste 100, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall the visit was very good. The wait was a little long though.
About Dr. Robert Allen, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Baylor U
- University of Washington
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
