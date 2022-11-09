Dr. Robert Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Wellmont Cardiology Services2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-5660
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 590-8000
Ballad Health Medical Associates105 W Stone Dr Ste 6A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm on my husband. He did excellent job. He is a great Doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Allen, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578791307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
