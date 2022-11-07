Overview

Dr. Robert Alexander, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Massapequa in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.