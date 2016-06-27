Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Locations
-
1
Houma Surgi Center Inc1020 School St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-0181
-
2
Terrebone General Rehabilitation Unit8166 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 873-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is a wonderful doctor with terrific bedside manner. I was having a problem with kidney stones and he came to my house on a Sunday. He picked me up at my house and brought me to the hospital and stayed with me until all was well. I would not go to any other urologists for problems unless I absolutely had to- out of town maybe. I would call him for suggestion on a urologist in the city I would happen to be in. great person- great doctor. My go to man for kidney stones. He's the man.
About Dr. Robert Alexander, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1508845645
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.