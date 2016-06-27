Overview

Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Alexander works at Houma Surgi-Center in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.