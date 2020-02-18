Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
1
Denville Associates of Internal Medicine PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 217, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-5651
2
Associates in Pulmonary Medicine PA765 State Route 10 Ste 101, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 366-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander is very thorough in his exams and his explanations of both the issues and resolutions. He doesn't rush the visit and answers questions so that the patient understands all that is being discussed.
About Dr. Robert Alexander, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285688309
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
