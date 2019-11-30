Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Eye Center720 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every staff member who served me yesterday was very friendly and did their jobs well. I had to wait a reasonable length of time, much of which was due to filling out forms because I had not been in for over 8 years. Dr. Albrecht, as always, was cheerful, personable, and gave me very clear diagnostic information and answers to my questions. I was delighted with my experience, and I highly recommend Dr. Robert Albrecht and the Barrington Northwest Eye Center.
About Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albrecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albrecht has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.