Dr. Robert Albares, MD
Dr. Robert Albares, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
- 2 77-6403 Nalani St Unit 1F3, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 376-1665
Randall W. Nichols M D PC112 Haven Dr Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 836-1212
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC614 N Main St Ste A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 489-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Albares, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225081177
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Albares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albares has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Albares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albares.
