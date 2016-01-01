Overview

Dr. Robert Albares, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Albares works at Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE in Dothan, AL with other offices in Kailua Kona, HI and Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.