Overview

Dr. Robert Akbari, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Akbari works at DOYLESTOWN SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.