Dr. Robert Akbari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Akbari, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Akbari works at
Locations
Doylestown Surgical Associates Llp708 N Shady Retreat Rd Ste 8, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-7600
- 2 2189 2nd Street Pike Ste 200, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 863-8287
Doylestown Surgery Center LLC593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 863-8287
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akbari is great! So compassionate, caring and very detailed! He will give you honest, and detailed information regarding your procedure. He will discuss in great detail your procedure and potential outcomes, so that you are informed and prepared to make your decision. My husband's surgery was difficult. He was ever present, and he or his staff communicated with me at length regarding my husband recovery post op. I have and will continue to recommend him to others in need.
About Dr. Robert Akbari, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053328765
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbari works at
Dr. Akbari has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbari.
