Dr. Ajello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ajello, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ajello, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Ajello works at
Locations
-
1
Family Advocacy Center50 Maple St, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 748-6484
-
2
Hampshire Cardiovascular Associates, LLC22 Atwood Dr Ste 301, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 570-4900
- 3 164 High St Ste 2025, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 773-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Ajello, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518930916
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajello accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajello works at
Dr. Ajello has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajello.
