Dr. Robert Adelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Adelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Albany Ent. & Allergy Services PC400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 205, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 701-2002
Everett Road Asc LLC123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 701-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Saint Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 701-2085
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adelson attended to some serious nosebleeds I was experiencing. He has a very high level of technical expertise. He also has excellent communication skills and expresses concern for his patient. I cannot imagine being in better hands during a serious event.
About Dr. Robert Adelson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033127006
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
