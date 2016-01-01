Dr. Robert Adas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Adas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Adas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Adas works at
Locations
Northpointe Foot & Ankle27901 Woodward Ave Ste 110, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-0100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Robert D Adas Dpm PC33566 W 8 Mile Rd Ste C, Farmington, MI 48335 Directions (248) 478-6870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Adas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
