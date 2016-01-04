Overview

Dr. Robert Achindiba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Achindiba works at Abbey Medical Associates in Framingham, MA with other offices in Pascoag, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.