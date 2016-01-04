See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Framingham, MA
Dr. Robert Achindiba, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Achindiba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Achindiba works at Abbey Medical Associates in Framingham, MA with other offices in Pascoag, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abbey Medical Associates PC
    550 Worcester Rd Ste 2, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 202-9683
  2. 2
    Dr U E Zambarano Hospital
    2090 Wallum Lake Rd, Pascoag, RI 02859 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 202-9683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity

Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2016
    He has a fine sense of where I and medicine are; as well as my path towards convergence.
    David Weitzler in Framingham, MA — Jan 04, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Achindiba, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1245313410
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Primary Care
