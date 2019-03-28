See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Abrams, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (15)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Abrams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Abrams works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra Lombardo MD
    178 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-8976

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 28, 2019
Dr. Abrams always takes his time and answers every question I have no matter how silly it might seem. He has been my internist for a dozen years or more and I'm willing to pay out of pocket when my insurance has not covered my visits with him. He's that good.
— Mar 28, 2019
About Dr. Robert Abrams, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1457441750
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abrams works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

