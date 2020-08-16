Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Abrams, DPM
Dr. Robert Abrams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Robert Arnold Abrams D P M. A Podiatry Corp.1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 107, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 963-1717
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
It’s been a while since I’ve seen him, but he is a great podiatrist! Love, love his staff.
About Dr. Robert Abrams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Abrams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
