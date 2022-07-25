Dr. Robbye McNair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbye McNair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robbye McNair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Memorial Physicians Group680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McNair was amazing. Responsive, reassuring and informative. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Robbye McNair, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNair has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McNair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNair.
