Overview

Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Ayoub works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.