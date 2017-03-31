Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- CA
- Huntington Beach
- Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD
Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Locations
-
1
Office8201 Newman Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat ACE Inhibitor or Beta-Blocker Therapy
- View other providers who treat Acute Bowel Infarction
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Respiratory Diseases
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Airborne Allergies
- View other providers who treat Airway Stenting
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Aphasia
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Asperger Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aspiration Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bee Sting Allergy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Loss
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Trauma
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Constipation
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Croup
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Coma
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Ketones
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Edema
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insect Bites and Stings
- View other providers who treat Insect Sting Allergies
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insulin Resistance Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lump
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malignant Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mass
- View other providers who treat Mastoiditis
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Ventilation
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Mild Cognitive Impairment
- View other providers who treat Multi-System Organ Failure
- View other providers who treat Multiple Injuries
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nicotine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Obstructive Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overdose
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleurisy
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
- View other providers who treat SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea)
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Upper Airway Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoub?
I've been patient of Dr. Ayoub for the past 2.5 years. Dr. Ayoub is a very caring, willing to listen to ever need a patient needs are. My experience with Dr. Ayoub has been in ER, ICU, over night stays at Fountain Valley Hospital & his Office, and with every visit allows you to feel better & that he cares about every patient . His office staff and manger are outstanding & all of them are willing to assist. I highly & truly recom. Dr. Ayoub as your Pulmonologist. Thank you Dr. Ayoub.
About Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1396958237
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayoub speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.