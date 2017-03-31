See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Ayoub works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    8201 Newman Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
ACE Inhibitor or Beta-Blocker Therapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Aphasia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphasia
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multi-System Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overdose Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overdose
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pleurisy
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoub?

    Mar 31, 2017
    I've been patient of Dr. Ayoub for the past 2.5 years. Dr. Ayoub is a very caring, willing to listen to ever need a patient needs are. My experience with Dr. Ayoub has been in ER, ICU, over night stays at Fountain Valley Hospital & his Office, and with every visit allows you to feel better & that he cares about every patient . His office staff and manger are outstanding & all of them are willing to assist. I highly & truly recom. Dr. Ayoub as your Pulmonologist. Thank you Dr. Ayoub.
    Jack Abajian in Anaheim, CA — Mar 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ayoub to family and friends

    Dr. Ayoub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ayoub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD.

    About Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396958237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ayoub’s profile.

    Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ayoub speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robby Ayoub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.