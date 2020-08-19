Dr. Robbie Harris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbie Harris, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robbie Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Bohle Family Dentistry1836 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 276-1893
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The experience was fantastic and top rated.Very professional and the staff was very helpful and showed excellent care.The whole staff including Dr.Harris made this a wonderful experience!!!
About Dr. Robbie Harris, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558651554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.