Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD

Neurology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Buechler works at MUSC Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lancaster Medical Center
    834 West Meeting Street Suite G Medical Arts Build, Lancaster, SC 29720

Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2022
    thorough and really felt like he wanted to find the root of my problems. Prior providers seemed to just give medications. I felt like all my questions were answered yes. I feel hopeful for the first time in a long time. I looked him up online ahead and traveled to Lancaster to see him.
    hope — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD

    Neurology
    21 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1801868153
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
    Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buechler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buechler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buechler works at MUSC Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. View the full address on Dr. Buechler’s profile.

    Dr. Buechler has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buechler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buechler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buechler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buechler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buechler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

