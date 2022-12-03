Overview

Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Buechler works at MUSC Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.