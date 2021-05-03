Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
Nashville Neurosurgery Group330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7574Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franklin completed the repair of a CFL leak at the base of my frontal lobe in 2019. His services were superb from A-Z. I would not hesitate to see Dr. Franklin again or refer someone in need of a neurologist to him. He was compassionate, competent, and professional. His team was equally stellar.
About Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619171279
Education & Certifications
- HW Neurological Institute|HW Neurological Institute, Nashville, TN|University Of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
