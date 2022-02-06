Dr. Gingery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robben Gingery, MD
Overview
Dr. Robben Gingery, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Dr. Gingery works at
Locations
Robben R. Gingery MD LLC3188 Southern Blvd SE # B1, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 200-9158
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gringery is compassionate and professional. He has helped many individuals recover including myself. Dr. Gringery listens and spends time with you. He treated my depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD symptoms and I can now live a life that I hoped for; not waking up with dread, I now look forward to life.
About Dr. Robben Gingery, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255422101
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gingery works at
Dr. Gingery has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gingery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gingery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gingery.
