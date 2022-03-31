Dr. Robban Sica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robban Sica, MD
Overview
Dr. Robban Sica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.
Dr. Sica works at
Locations
-
1
IV Therapy and Nutrition88 Old Broadway W Ste C, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 799-7733
-
2
Dr. Robban Sica LLC - Center for the Healing Arts1 Turkey Hill Rd S Ste 100, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 799-7733Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sica?
I have been with Dr. Sica for years. She has worked with me toward achieving all of my health goals. I highly recommend her unless you do not wish to participate in your health journey. You can find so many other doctors that will tell you what to do and quickly write you a prescription. However, if you want a caring physician to help you achieve your goals, she is the one.
About Dr. Robban Sica, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144360629
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sica works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.