See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in North Haven, CT
Dr. Robban Sica, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robban Sica, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robban Sica, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.

Dr. Sica works at Center for the Healing Arts in North Haven, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
8 (186)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    IV Therapy and Nutrition
    88 Old Broadway W Ste C, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 799-7733
  2. 2
    Dr. Robban Sica LLC - Center for the Healing Arts
    1 Turkey Hill Rd S Ste 100, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 799-7733
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sica?

Mar 31, 2022
I have been with Dr. Sica for years. She has worked with me toward achieving all of my health goals. I highly recommend her unless you do not wish to participate in your health journey. You can find so many other doctors that will tell you what to do and quickly write you a prescription. However, if you want a caring physician to help you achieve your goals, she is the one.
— Mar 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robban Sica, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robban Sica, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sica to family and friends

Dr. Sica's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sica

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robban Sica, MD.

About Dr. Robban Sica, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144360629
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Ohio
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robban Sica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sica.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robban Sica, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.