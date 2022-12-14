Overview

Dr. Robb Weir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Weir works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.