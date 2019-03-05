Dr. Robb Shrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robb Shrader, MD
Overview
Dr. Robb Shrader, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Shrader works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Associates PSC3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 792-0166
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrader?
one of the best glaucoma docs in the area
About Dr. Robb Shrader, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265406987
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrader works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.