Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mothershed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Mothershed works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mothershed?
Best podiatrist out there. Listened to my concerns and answered all questions.
About Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851359749
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mothershed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mothershed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mothershed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mothershed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mothershed works at
Dr. Mothershed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mothershed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mothershed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mothershed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mothershed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mothershed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.