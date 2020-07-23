Overview

Dr. Robb Larsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.



Dr. Larsen works at Oregon Medical Group ORS in Springfield, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

