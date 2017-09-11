Overview

Dr. Robb Friedman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Champaign Dental Group in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.