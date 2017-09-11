Dr. Robb Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robb Friedman, MD
Dr. Robb Friedman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Dr, Freedman not only saved me physically, but emotionally. He has always been open, honest and straightforward. He has treated me always with grace ,kindness ,and respect. He will be hopefully in my life for a very long time !!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- National Navy Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
