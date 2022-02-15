Dr. Robaab Cocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robaab Cocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Robaab Cocco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
D M G - Cardiovascular Consultants (naperville)100 Spalding Dr Ste 212, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-9485
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cocco was friendly and great, she knew exactly what she was doing and was super professional.
About Dr. Robaab Cocco, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocco speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocco.
