Dr. Rob Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rob Schuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Rob Schuster, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Schuster works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Surgical Specialists1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 507-4458Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Steward Medical Group Primary Care at St. Luke's Medical Center555 N 18th St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 507-4458
-
3
SMG Surgical Specialists10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301C, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 354-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuster?
Thank you Dr. Schuster, you gave me my life back!!! Dr. Schuster is a very knowledgeable, experienced, compassionate and caring surgeon. Since the first day I met him, I knew I could trust him. He is very thoroughly when it comes to safety first and makes sure his patients are 100% healthy and ready for surgery. Dr. Schuster and his staff (minions) are the best. I recommend Dr. Schuster as a Bariatric surgeon as well as a general surgeon. He is the best.
About Dr. Rob Schuster, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114960812
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuster speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.