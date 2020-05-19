Overview

Dr. Robin Rodgers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Rodgers works at Family Care Of Cartersville in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.